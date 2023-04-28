10 Nauni varsity pupils leave for Australia

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 27

A 10-member student contingent of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, left for a three-week international training programme at Western Sydney University in Australia.

The training programme has been funded under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) National Agricultural Higher Education Project’s (NAHEP) Institutional Development Plan. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla interacted with the students during his visit to the university yesterday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel flagged off the bus to Delhi from where the students boarded their flight to Sydney. The VC thanked the ICAR for enabling the students and faculty of the university to learn from prestigious foreign universities. He advised the students to become ambassadors of the university and the country.

During their trip, the students will visit industrial hubs, startups, horticulture farms and forest areas, agri-incubators and agro-processing units and will also interact with entrepreneurs.