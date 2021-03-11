10 new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, May 20
Ten Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 285,000. However, there was no death due to the virus. Four cases were recorded in Kangra, two each in Bilaspur and Kangra and one each in Chamba and Hamirpur.—TNS
