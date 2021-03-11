10 new Covid cases, one death in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 10
Ten Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,884. One person died due to the virus in Hamirpur. The total active cases rose to 56. Seven cases were recorded in Kangra and one each in Mandi, Solan and Una.—TNS
