10 panchayats to be honoured in Solan today

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 17

Ten panchayats of Solan district will be presented awards for their exemplary performance at the district and block levels in the Sanitation Survey (Rural), 2023, tomorrow.

Ajay Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Solan, said the gram panchayats of Barotiwala in Dharampur, Nava Gram of Nalagarh and Nauni Majgaon of Solan would receive the district-level award.

The gram panchayats that would be honoured with the block-level award were Kundlu of Nalagarh, Mandhala of Dharampur, Devra of Kunihar, Oachghat of Solan, Hatkot of Kunihar, Kohu of Nalagarh and Tundal of Kandaghat.

The panchayats were evaluated under the Sanitation Survey, 2023, and would be presented awards by the Deputy Commissioner at Solan.

#Solan