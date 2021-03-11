10 pc more quota sought for promotion to principal

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 11

The HP School Lecturers’ Association has demanded to increase promotion quota for school lecturers in the appointment of principals by 10 per cent.

In a press release, association secretary Rajan Sharma lamented that although the Chief Minister had assured of increasing promotion avenues for school lecturers during a session of the association on November 23, 2018, no notification had been issued.

Sharma also demanded that the judgement of the high court regarding job seniority, pay and pension of contract lecturers appointed before 2003 should be implemented. He urged the government to withdraw the SLP filed in the HC against this judgement.