10 people trapped at Kol dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi rescued

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 21

An NDRF team conducted another brave operation on Sunday night at the Kol Dam Hydel Project in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district and saved 10 people trapped at the dam following a failure of their boat.

They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a rise in the water level. It was immediately not known how the incident took place. The victims were around 20 km away inside the water body.

The team left for the site in a steamer of the dam authorities at about 8.40pm on Sunday and reached the victims around 12.15am.

One of the NDRF swimmers took the risk and went to the boat of the victims and anchored it. After ardous efforts he evacuated all 10 victims. The rescue operation got over at 2.30am.

With the night operations always being tough, it was a challenging task. Besides jumping into the dam at night is a risky affair. However, the NDRF team showed bravery to save them.

#UPDATE | Ten people who were stuck in a boat at Kol Dam reservoir due to a rise in water level, were rescued around 3 am in the morning: District Administration, Mandi



The officials said five of those stuck at the site were employees of the forest department -- Bahadur Singh, Bhupesh Thakur, Roop singh, Babu Ram and Angad Kumar -- while the other five were locals, who were identified as Nain Singh, Dagu Ram, Hem Raj, Bhudhi Singh and Dharmendra.

