10 persons trapped in dam reservoir rescued

Tribune News Service

Shimla, Aug 21

In a midnight operation, a team of 14 Battalion of the NDRF rescued 10 persons who were trapped in the Kol dam due failure of their boat.

The team left for the site in a steamer of the dam authorities at about 8.30 pm last night and reached the victims at midnight 12.15 am. One of the NDRF swimmer took the risk and went to the boat of victims and anchored the boat. After arduous effort he evacuated all the 10 victims. The rescue operation got over at 2.30 am.

With night operations being tough, it was challenging to navigate as jumping into dam in the night is a risky affair. However, team of 14 NDRF exhibited bravery to save them.

Five employees of the Forest Department were among the 10 rescued.

A large number of logs had floated into the reservoir following heavy rains in the past few days and the five employees along with some locals had gone to take stock of the situation.

However, their boat got trapped due to heavy silt and logs near Tattapani, they said.

