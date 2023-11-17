10 pharma units in Himachal told to stop manufacturing

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 16

Continuing its crackdown on pharmaceutical units which fail to adhere to the stipulated norms, the officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) have ordered stoppage of manufacturing by 10 pharmaceutical units and stop testing of a drug testing lab in Solan and Sirmaur districts.

60 units issued notice since last November As many as 60 pharmaceutical units, including eight labs, have been issued stop manufacturing orders either fully, partially or of certain products in the three phases of risk-based joint inspections being conducted since November last year. About 40 of them were yet to show compliance and continue to be closed for failing to address the observations pointed out in the inspections.

The orders were issued after the third phase of joint inspections which were conducted by the state and central drug regulatory authorities since August across the state.

Pharmaceutical units whose drug samples are repeatedly declared “not of standard quality” are being specially targeted during the inspections in the industrial clusters of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, Mehatpur, Sansarpur Terrace, Kala Amb and Paonta Sahib.

Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller, said, “Stop manufacturing orders have been issued to 10 pharmaceutical units for failing to adhere to norms pertaining to good manufacturing practices following a joint inspection by the state and central drug officials in October and November.”

He informed that a Nalagarh-based drug testing lab, which was non-functional for the past some months, has also been directed to stop testing.

As many as 60 pharmaceutical units, including eight labs, have been issued stop manufacturing orders either fully, partially or of certain products in the three phases of risk-based joint inspections being conducted since November last. About 40 of them were yet to show compliance and continue to be closed for failing to address the observations pointed out in the inspections.

“The stop production orders are revoked only after the erring unit addresses the observations and the same is verified by a re-inspection,” Marwaha informed.

The erring units were found lax in complying with the schedule M, U and L of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 .They pertain to standards that pharmaceutical manufacturers must adhere to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of their products. It also includes maintaining an inventory of all raw materials to be used at various stages of manufacturing.

Among 12 drug testing labs operating in various industrial clusters, all have been inspected by the officials this year. While three have complied with the observations pointed out during the joint inspection, others were yet to submit their compliance.

With drugs manufactured in the state continuing to figure prominently in the monthly alerts issued by the central drug regulator, this exercise is slated to address the laxities in manufacturing.

#Solan