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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 10 players from state to represent India at Asian savate championship

10 players from state to represent India at Asian savate championship

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:59 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan greets the athletes in Mandi.
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In a proud moment for Himachal Pradesh, ten players from the state have been selected to represent India at the 7th Asian Savate (French kickboxing) Championship, scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from April 29 to May 3.

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The team was formally flagged off by Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, who handed over the Indian flag and extended his best wishes to the athletes. He described their selection as a matter of great pride for the state and expressed confidence that they would deliver strong performances and bring laurels to the country.

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The championship, to be held at Kathmandu University, will feature participants from several Asian nations, offering a competitive international platform. The Himachal contingent will compete across multiple weight categories.

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The selected players are: Kavyanshi Thakur (39 kg), Varun Walia (52 kg), Rahul (56 kg), Surya Pratap Singh Katwal (60 kg), Amar Chand (52 kg), Rishabh Sharma (65 kg), Pankaj Kumar (75 kg), Homni (52 kg), Rekha (56 kg) and Sapna Kumari (75 kg).

The Indian women’s team will be coached by Santoshi Devi, who will guide the squad throughout the tournament. Amar Chand and Pankaj Kumar will also undertake official responsibilities alongside their participation.

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Officials from the Savate Association of Himachal Pradesh expressed optimism about the team’s prospects, noting that the ceremonial send-off by the district administration had significantly boosted the players’ morale. They added that the athletes were well-prepared to perform at a high level and were expected to enhance the state’s reputation in international sport.

The event is anticipated to witness intense competition, providing the Himachali athletes with a valuable opportunity to showcase their skill and determination on the international stage.

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