10 roads blocked in Chamba’s tribal areas

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 27

Ten roads are blocked in Chamba district due to heavy rain in the past couple of days. Most of the blocked roads are in the tribal areas of Tissa, Salooni and Pangi.

Five roads are blocked in Tissa subdivision, four in Salooni and one in Pangi.

Traffic was disrupted on 78 district roads in the Pangi area of Chamba. In Chamba subdivision also, traffic was temporarily disrupted on two roads that were restored to traffic by the PWD later.

In Kangra subdivision, only two roads were blocked. In Dharamsala subdivision, the Kowali market to Dharamsala ropeway road was damaged due to landslides.