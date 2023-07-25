10 shepherds, livestock stranded in Parbati valley

Mandi, July 24
Jeki Thakur, a resident of Grahan village, said around 10 shepherds along with their livestock were stranded in Parbati valley of Kullu district for the past couple of days. They need immediate assistance from the district administration, Kullu.
Thakur said that he received information from the stranded shepherds that they have been left with little food.
“They need immediate assistance from the district administration. They are about to finish their ration,” he added.
“They have no salt for the use by livestock as it had been exhausted. Around 3,000 sheep and goats of these shepherds are stuck in the area,” he said.
I urge the district administration, Kullu, to make efforts to provide ration and help to these stranded shepherds as soon as possible,” Thakur said.
