10 students leave for month-long training in Bangkok

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 5

Ten students of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today left for an international training programme at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Bangkok.

They will participate in a month-long Agricultural Systems and Engineering academic programme as ‘special students’. The training that begins tomorrow will focus on ‘Smart Farming Technologies for Sustainable Development of Horticulture and Forestry’.

Three students each from the horticulture and forestry disciplines covering two colleges from the main campus and four students from the university’s constituent college at Neri have been selected for the programme.