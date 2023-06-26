10 vehicles swept away in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 25

Heavy pre-monsoon showers flooded the Mohal Khud here last night and around 10 vehicles parked alongside it at Upper Mohal village were swept into the water. There was, however, no loss of life.

The mangled remains of the vehicles were pulled out from the khud this morning using a JCB machine and a crane. Kullu Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

Eyewitness Anup Ram said he heard a loud sound around 1 am. When he came out, he saw the water level in the khud had increased and vehicles were being swept away in the water current.

Mohal panchayat vice-president Raj Kumar said he came to know about the incident in the morning. When he reached the spot, residents were pulling out the vehicles from the khud.