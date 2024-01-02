10 wooden houses gutted in Jubbal, no loss of life reported

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

As many as 10 wooden houses were destroyed last night in a massive fire in Paraonthi village in the Jubbal area of Shimla district. All these houses were built next to each other in a row, and appeared more like a single structure. While the damage is estimated to be at least over Rs 5 crore as per the initial estimates, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Rajiv Sankhyan, Jubbal SDM, said short circuit appeared to be the reason behind the incident. “The children sleeping in one of the rooms woke up in the night after feeling suffocated. They alerted others when they noticed fire. As the houses were made up of wood, the fire spread quickly,” he said. “Fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the fire could not be controlled. However, the firemen managed to save other houses in the village,” he said.

According to Kirpa Ram, the pradhan of Shilli gram panchayat under which the village falls, 10 families had been affected in the incident. “Each family has been given an immediate relief of Rs 15,000 by the administration,” the pradhan said.

