10-year-old girl ‘abducted, assaulted’ in Paonta Sahib

The police have registered a case after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly lured onto a motorcycle and taken to an isolated location, where she was allegedly subjected to inappropriate acts in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district.

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According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, she had gone to Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand on August 28 to seek money from people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She returned home around 7 pm and found that her daughter and son, Akhil, were missing. Her husband reportedly told her that the two had gone to the Paonta Sahib gurdwara to have langar.

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Akhil returned home around 10 pm and told his mother that his sister had initially been with him at the gurdwara but had later gone missing. The family subsequently began searching for the girl.

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During the search, a group of local youths found the girl in fields near the Kheda temple in the Yamuna Vihar area of Paonta Sahib. The police said the girl was calling for help. The youths reportedly saw a suspected person fleeing the spot, leaving behind his motorcycle. They took the girl and the motorcycle to the Paonta Sahib police station.

According to the account given by the girl to her mother, she had been outside the gurdwara with her brother when a man approached her and allegedly took her on his motorcycle on the pretext of introducing her to his wife. Instead, he allegedly took her towards an isolated area near the Kheda temple via the road near Paonta Sahib Hospital, where he allegedly assaulted her.

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Based on the mother’s complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant provisions of law and launched an investigation. The police are examining all aspects of the incident, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.