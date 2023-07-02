10-year RI for man in narcotics case

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 1

Special Judge (II) Sapna Pandey today sentenced Nigerian national Godwin Amadi to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and for residing in India without a passport and visa.

A penalty of Rs 1.30 lakh was also imposed on him under the NDPS Act and for violating Section 12 of the Passport Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The court also sentenced Nitin Sharma of Sanawar village to eight-year RI under the NDPS Act. He was found in possession of 30.08 gm heroin in an under-construction college building at Mandodhar by the Dharampur police in March 2019.

Sharma had procured the contraband from Amadi and a subsequent search at the latter’s residence in Delhi had led to the seizure of 51.57 gm heroin by the Dharampur police. A penalty of Rs 80,000 was also imposed on Nitin Sharma by the court.

District Attorney Mahinder Sharma said 21 witnesses were examined by the prosecution to aptly prove its case.