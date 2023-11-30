10-yr jail, Rs 1 L fine for rape

Bilaspur, November 29
A man was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for raping a girl more than four years ago, a court official said on Wednesday. Special Judge Bilaspur Chirag Bhanu Singh on Tuesday convicted one Pawan Kumar under Section 6 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and imposed on him a fine of Rs 1 lakh as well. Kumar on August 14, 2019, took the girl from a village in Bilaspur to Samletu, his village, and raped her keeping her in captivity for two days.
