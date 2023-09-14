Rs 100 cr allocated for disaster mitigation works

Dalhousie, September 13
Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today said that Rs 100 crore would be spent on disaster mitigation works at 10 sites, including landslide-hitKalighar and Nargada Ghar in Chowari subdivision of Chamba district.
Pathania said this while presiding over a programme on the occasion of ‘Bhoomi pujan’ for the expansion of the Kahri Kothi-Kut link road from Kahri to Gunna nullah at Kahri in the Chowari area.
The Speaker said that the work on the Kahri-Gunna nullah link road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 87 lakh would be completed within two months. He added that the link road would be expanded and connected to the Chamba-Chowari main road at Kut, benefiting more than 3,000 people of the area.
Pathania said Rs 20 crore was being spent on the upgrade of the Chowari-Jot link road. Besides, Rs 3 crore was being spent on the construction of the Hobar-Khadera link road.
