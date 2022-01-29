Rs 100 cr bills unpaid, Himachal contractors to stall works

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 28

The PWD Contractor Association has threatened to stop all development works if the government fails to resolve the issue of submission of X forms for sand and gravel for the clearance of their bills by January 24.

Navneet Thakur, president of the Chamba, Kangra Contractor Union, said that bills of about Rs 100 crore of small contractors were stuck due to the condition of the submission of X forms for the clearance of their bills added by the PWD and other government departments.

He alleged that the small contractors could not work until their previous payments are cleared. The PWD and other government departments, on the direction of the high court, have made the submission of X forms mandatory for the clearance of the bills of the contractors.

The X forms are issued by the Mining Department to see whether the sand and gravel used in the construction work was mined legally. The contractors, however, allege that the stone crusher owners do not give them X forms.

Navneet said that the contractors had been made a scapegoat. It was the duty of the department and the police to check illegal mining. “We take bills and pay the GST over the material purchased from stone crushers, which we then submit to the department for the clearance of our bills. Why are the contractors being asked to ensure that the material mined is legal when it is the duty of the Mining Department?” he added.

He said the contractors had proposed to the government to levy a cess on them for the mined material if it wants more revenue. They should not be harassed for paper work.

The issue of non-payment of bills to the contractors was also discussed during the winter session of the Assembly. Congress MLA from Dalhousie Asha Kumari took up their cause and said in Chamba where there were a very few sand and gravel quarries, the contractors were facing additional problems.

They had to source material from Punjab and the stone crusher owners there did not issue X forms to them, Asha had stated.

The government, however, maintained that the bills were being withheld on the directions of the high court. It would move the court to provide them relief.

What is X form

