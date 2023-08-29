Rs 100 cr fruit processing plant at Parala to open soon

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 28

The state-of-the-art fruit processing plant at Parala mandi in Shimla is ready and likely to be inaugurated in the first week of September.

The over Rs 100 crore facility, funded by the World Bank, will offer a major boost to the Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) products, both in terms of quality and quantity. “The plant has a capacity of crushing 200 metric tonne of fruit per day. Our production of apple juice concentrate will nearly double once the plant starts operations,” HPMC Managing Director Sudesh Mokhta said.

At present, the HPMC has fruit processing plants at Parwanoo and Jarol.

Mokhta said the quality of products prepared at the Parala fruit processing plant will be world-class. “Latest machines and technology will be used for the processing and filtration of fruits at this plant. So, the quality of the products will also be enhanced,” he said.

Once the apple season is over, the plant will be used to produce other products like wine, apple cider vinegar, pectin, etc. “The trials for these products, too, have been successful. We will start producing these products after the apple season,” Mokhta said.

Besides, the trial for ready-to-serve drinks has also been successful and the plant will start rolling out fruit beverages shortly. A team from Switzerland has been carrying out trials for the production of apple juice concentrate and other products since the beginning of August.

Mokhta feels the commissioning of the plant will also improve the financial condition of the HPMC. He said the plant will provide employment to nearly 200 people in the area.

#Mandi #Shimla