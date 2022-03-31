Rs100 cr provided to youth for self-employment avenues: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Dharamsala, March 30

A financial assistance of over Rs 100 crore has been disbursed under the Mukhya Mantri Swabhilambhan Yojana to youth in the state for setting up self-employment ventures in the past three years. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said this while presiding over the concluding function of the 10-day Saras Mela-2022 at the police ground here.

He said that the scheme had helped in creating self-employment avenues for the youth. He called upon women to come forward to take the benefits of the yojana as the subsidy amount given to them compared to men was higher.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that sales to the tune of Rs 2.50 crore had been recorded in the mela. On MLA Vishal Nehria’s request, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to take steps for reviving the summer festival at Dharamsala. Jindal presented a cheque for Rs 1.16 crore for the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Thakur gave away prizes to development blocks of Kangra district under the Maharishi Valmiki Swachhata Puraskar Yojana and the Balika Gaurav Puraskar Yojana.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of an MBA block of Government Degree College, Dharamsala, to be built at a cost of Rs.3.28 crore and a computer science and engineering block to be constructed at a cost of 3.76 crore. He also inaugurated a Rs 2.89 crore Khaniyara-Rakkad via Tillu Naddi link road, Manuni khud bridge, a Rs 1.04 crore model career centre and a Rs 3.63 crore urban livelihood centre.

Thakur also laid the foundation stone of a multi-storied parking near the ISBT at Dharamsala to be constructed at a cost of Rs 24 crore, a city convention centre to be built for Rs 4.48 crore and a parking at the city bus depot to be built at a cost of Rs 13 crore, charging station for e-buses, e-toilets at a cost of Rs 5 crore and a feed stock based pre-segregated bio-gas plant at a cost of Rs. 2.29 crore.—TNS