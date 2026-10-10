100-day drive launched to make Shillai TB-free

The 100-day campaign to make the Shillai region tuberculosis-free was launched on Wednesday, with local authorities calling for active participation from panchayats, community organisations and NGOs.

Speaking on the occasion, SDM Jaspal said the campaign would be conducted across the entire Shillai area from October 8 to March 24, with a focus on identifying TB cases, creating awareness, and ensuring timely treatment and support for patients.

Advertisement

He urged panchayat representatives, Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals and NGOs to actively participate in the campaign and help spread awareness about the symptoms, prevention and treatment of tuberculosis.

Advertisement

“Making Shillai TB-free is not the responsibility of the Health Department alone. It requires the collective participation of every village and every section of society. With timely identification, proper treatment and community support, we can achieve the goal of a TB-free Shillai and contribute to making India TB-free,” the SDM said.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Ajay Deol and Block Development Officer (BDO) Ravi Joshi were also present on the occasion. Panchayats that had performed exceptionally well in TB-related activities were also honoured during the programme in recognition of their efforts towards the campaign.