100 firms willing to set up offices in IT park: CM

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today paid a surprise visit to the construction site of an IT park being built at a cost of Rs 17 crore on about two acres at Chaitaru in Kangra district. He directed the officials concerned to complete the project by 2024.

The Chief Minister said that around 100 companies had expressed interest in establishing their offices in the park.

Sukhu underscored the potential of the IT park to create employment opportunities for the local youth and directed the district administration to provide all basic amenities such as roads, electricity and water supply there so that the company handling the project could meet the deadline.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu