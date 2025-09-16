100 govt schools to be affiliated with CBSE

As many as 100 government schools of the state will be affiliated with the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) from the next academic session. The Cabinet today approved the proposal brought by the Education Department. Until now, all of the around 15,000 government schools in the state are affiliated to Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

Advertisement

As per the officials, it’s another step to towards improving the quality of the education in the state. “It’s generally felt that examination pattern of the CBSE is better. And the CBSE places a lot of stress on teachers’ training as well. So, the idea behind going for the CBSE affiliation is to raise the standard of education further in the state,” said an official of the Education Department.

The move is also aimed at checking the exodus of schoolchildren from government to private schools. “What attracts children to private schools is the use of English as a medium of instruction and the affiliation with the CBSE board. We have already introduced English as a medium of instruction, and now we are going for the CBSE affiliation,” he said.

Advertisement

It has been learnt that among the 100 schools chosen for the CBSE affiliation, there will be one school each from every Assembly constituency. “A higher number of schools will be chosen for the CBSE affiliation from districts headquarters,” the official said. The selection criteria to choose the teachers for these schools are not clear at the moment.