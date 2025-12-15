DT
100 new CBSE schools to be established: MLA

100 new CBSE schools to be established: MLA

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:58 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
MLA Chander Shekhar with meritorious students during the prize distribution ceremony at Government Senior Secondary School, Mandap.
The Himachal Pradesh Government’s focused and forward-looking education reforms are beginning to yield visible and impactful results, significantly transforming the state’s educational landscape. This was stated by MLA Chander Shekhar while addressing annual prize distribution ceremonies held at Shaheed Captain Deepak Guleria Government Senior Secondary School, Cholthra, and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Mandap, Mandi district, yesterday.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening education, Shekhar said, “Education has been placed at the core of the state’s development agenda. With the objective of providing quality, modern, and competitive education to students, especially in the rural areas, the state government is establishing 100 new CBSE-pattern schools.” He announced that classes in these schools would commence from the upcoming academic session.

The MLA further explained that the introduction of English medium from Class 1 in government schools and the expansion of the CBSE schools were integral components of the government’s visionary education policy. As a result of these reforms, Himachal Pradesh had made remarkable progress in national education rankings, moving from 21st position to fifth position in the country, he said.

He added that to strengthen the education system from Class I to Class XII, a separate Directorate of School Education had been established, ensuring faster policy formulation and effective implementation.

During the ceremonies, school principals Kamlesh Thakur of Government Senior Secondary School, Cholthra, and Anil Kumar of Government Senior Secondary School, Mandap, presented the annual reports. The reports detailed academic achievements, sports and cultural activities, and improvements in the school infrastructure. Emphasis was laid on the holistic development of students.

Addressing students, MLA Chander Shekhar encouraged them to actively participate in sports, cultural and creative activities alongside their studies. He also urged them to stay away from drug abuse, stressing that clear goals, discipline and consistent hard work were the keys to success in life.

On the occasion, he announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of a safety retaining wall within the Cholthra school premises. He also assured that necessary funds would be provided for changing orientation of the basketball court in this school to improve its usability.

Meritorious students were felicitated during the events, boosting their morale and receiving motivation to strive for excellence in the future.

The events witnessed the presence of local representatives, education officials, members of school management committees, a large number of parents and community leaders, including panchayat pradhan Sunita of Basantpur, BDC members, school principals and headmasters, teachers. The programmes concluded with a collective commitment to further strengthening education and nurturing future-ready students in the region.

