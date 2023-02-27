100 orchardists attend training camp in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 26

A one-day training camp was organised by Regional Horticulture Research and Training Centre, Mashobra in association with Jubbal Farm Land sponsored by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, at Jubbal in Shimla district. More than 100 orchardists participated in this camp.

On the occasion, project in-charge and entomologist Sangita Sharma briefed the participants about different species of mites that harm apple, pear and stone fruits. She told the orchardists that mite sucks the sap from the leaves, due to which the leaves are discolored and eventually turn copper in color.

“The fruits remain raw and of small size,” she said. She also made the fruit growers aware about friendly insects and suggested spraying of horticultural mineral oils at the green bud stage to prevent the hatching of winter eggs of the mite. “If the number of mites per leaf becomes 6-8 then insecticides should be sprayed,” she suggested.

On the occasion, fruit expert Neena Chauhan, plant pathologist Usha Sharma and soil expert Upendra Sharma also provided important information related to horticulture to the fruit growers. Study material was also made available to the fruit growers free of cost during the camp.

