100 principals, teachers attend training camp

Kullu, February 3
A five-day workshop for principals and head teachers began under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Jarad, at Dev Sadan here yesterday.
The teachers attending in the workshop are being given information on technical education and leadership.
Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan district in-charge Ajay Kumar Kamboj said the quality of education in an institution depended on the leadership of its principal and head teacher.
Kamboj said more than 100 teachers of Kullu district were participating in the training camp. “Under the Digital India campaign, information is also being given about different types of tools for online education,” he said.
