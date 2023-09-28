100-pupil criterion for govt middle schools may go

Shimla, September 27
The state government is mulling to remove the longstanding condition of having a minimum of 100 students in government middle schools for the recruitment of drawing and physical education teachers.
The government stated in a press note issued here today that the previous BJP government had in 2018 imposed the condition of the enrollment of a minimum of 100 students for the appointment of these teachers in middle schools.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said, “At present, government middle schools are required to maintain a minimum enrollment of 100 students to appoint drawing and physical education teachers. The Education Department has been directed to begin the process for removing this condition.”
