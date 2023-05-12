100 stuck in flood-hit nullah near Udaipur rescued

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 11

Over 100 people were rescued by the police from flood-hit Madgran nullah under Udaipur subdivision of Lahaul and Spiti yesterday.

They were travelling on the Tandi-Killar road, either coming to Keylong from theTindi side and vice versa, when an avalanche triggered in the area flooding the Mudgran nullah on this road. As a result, tourists and passengers were stranded for hours.

On getting information about the incident, a police team headed by SHO Mukul Sharma rushed to the spot to evacuate the stranded people. After hours of struggle, the team succeeded in evacuating all people safely. But the highway remained blocked to traffic between Tandi and Killar at Madgran nulllah yesterday.

“The Border Roads Organisation restored this highway to normal traffic today after clearing the debris from the road,” said a cop.