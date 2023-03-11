100 teams take part in Dharamsala women's powerlifting championship

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 10

The All-India Inter-University Powerlifting (Women) Championship 2022-23 organised by the Association of Indian Universities being hosted by the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) kicked off at the indoor stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

More than 100 teams from universities of different states are participating in the competition.

The championship was inaugurated at the Sports Authority of India’s indoor stadium by chief guest Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chandra Kumar.

The event was attended by Chhattisgarh Kushabhau Thakre Journalism University Vice-Chancellor Baldev Bhai Sharma and CUHP Chancellor Harmohinder Singh Bedi and Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal. Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania were also present.

The Agriculture Minister said the state government was constantly trying to promote education and sports. Universities need to take students forward in the field of sports along with good education and research. The education sector has been tarnished by some private universities that give fake degrees. He said the contribution of the CUHP towards the field of sports is highly commendable. By developing the spirit of sports among youth, we can hand over the reins of the country in good hands, he said.

Special guest MLA Sudhir Sharma said the permanent campus of the university should be constructed soon. Welcoming all participants to Himachal, he said they could contact him directly if they need any help. MLA Kewal Singh also welcomed the participants.

CUHP Vice-Chancellor Bansal said the construction work of the university campus was going on and classes would start there soon.

On the second day of the All-India Inter-University Women’s Powerlifting Championship, Shaik Sadhiya Almas of Koneru Lakshmaia Education Foundation, Hyderabad, Telangana, won gold in 57-kg category; Bostf Kamini Ganesh of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar University, Solapur, Maharashtra, won silver; and D Harini Priya of Periyar University, Salem, Tamil Nadu, won bronze medal. In 63-kg category, Priya M of Calicut University, Kerala, won gold, Sonal Sunil Sawant of Ramananda Tirtha Marathwada University, Nanded, Maharashtra, bagged silver and Nandana KV of Kannur University, Kerala, won bronze medal.