100 YC office-bearers removed from posts

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 29

Indian Youth Congress has relieved over 100 office-bearers of HP Youth Congress (HPYC) from their designations with immediate effect.

The removed office-bearers include Yadhopati Thakur, HPYC working president, and 54 other office-bearers.

As per the HPYC in-charge, the office-bearers have been sacked from their positions following their absence from the Indian Youth Congress’s gherao of Parliament recently. “Looking at your indifference towards the organisation, you are relieved from your current post,” said the release. Apart from 55 state-level office-bearers, 57 district-level office-bearers too have been relieved from their posts.