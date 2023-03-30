100 YC office-bearers removed from posts

Shimla, March 29
Indian Youth Congress has relieved over 100 office-bearers of HP Youth Congress (HPYC) from their designations with immediate effect.
The removed office-bearers include Yadhopati Thakur, HPYC working president, and 54 other office-bearers.
As per the HPYC in-charge, the office-bearers have been sacked from their positions following their absence from the Indian Youth Congress’s gherao of Parliament recently. “Looking at your indifference towards the organisation, you are relieved from your current post,” said the release. Apart from 55 state-level office-bearers, 57 district-level office-bearers too have been relieved from their posts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...