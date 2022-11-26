100-year-old ‘Baijnath kuhl’ now a landfill

Ravinder Sood

PALAMPUR, November 25

Nearly 100-year-old ‘Lower Baijnath Kuhl’, one of the oldest water channels of the Baijnath region, is facing utter neglect. A 20-km-long water channel originating from snow water of Dhauladhar hills feeds dozens of villages between Baijnath and lower Chobin areas. It is considered lifeline of over 50,000 residents.

A few years ago its water was crystal clear and used for drinking. Today it has become contaminated and is not fit even for washing clothes or to be used for drinking by animals. Ironically, in many villages the residents still use its water for daily use.

In the absence of any garbage disposal facility, the people residing on its bank between Baijnath and Chobin have been dumping their waste into the kuhl. The situation is worse between Baijnath and Garhtoli areas. One can see garbage, including polythene, daily waste, empty gunny bags and other waste material lying in the kuhl.

Earlier, it was expected that the situation will improve with the formation Municipal Council at Baijnath but no improvement has been seen. Even MC waste is being dumped into the water channel.

“The heritage asset of the public has turned into a garbage dump but the PCB and the IPH departments have failed to serve even a single notice to the defaulters,” said Rattan Rana and Kushal Sharma, both residents of Chobin. They also work as social workers.

Dinesh Kapoor, Executive Engineer, IPH Baijnath Division, when asked, said he would take necessary steps to ensure the cleanliness of the water channel. The government should also create a facility for the treatment and disposal of garbage in one dozen panchayats of lower Baijnath so that waste dumping in the water channel could be checked.

#Palampur