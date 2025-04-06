1,000 old HRTC buses to be replaced: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that around 1,000 old buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) were being replaced in a phased manner.

Agnihotri, in an informal interaction with mediapersons at Solan, said that efforts were underway to strengthen the fleet of the HRTC. “The state government is in the process of purchasing 600 new buses (350 electric and 250 diesel buses) to modernise public transport. Keeping in view the geographical conditions of the state, all new buses being procured will either have 37 seats or 42 seats,” he added.

Agnihotri said that the Transport Department was committed to providing timely and quality services to the people of the state. He added that no new buses were procured during the tenure of the previous BJP government while the present government was not only purchasing new buses but also making innovative efforts aimed at environmental conservation.

He said that to further enhance connectivity and comfort for passengers, they were planning to introduce tempo traveller services in suitable areas. Senior Congress leaders and department officers were also present on the occasion.