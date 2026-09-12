1,000 players to compete in annual sports meet

Over 1,000 players will participate in 124 events across 32 sports disciplines at the 27th Annual Sports and Duty Competition of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, which kicked off at Rampur in Shimla district today.

The competition was inaugurated by Kehar Singh Khachi, Vice-Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation.

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Addressing the participating players, Khachi said the sports competition provided an excellent opportunity for both field staff engaged in protecting forests and officers generally occupied with administrative work to showcase their sporting talent. He urged all participants to compete in the true spirit of sportsmanship and wished them success in the competition.

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He said that immediately after assuming office, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had resolved to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2030 and positive results were now becoming visible. He said all government departments, including the Forest Department, were working towards achieving this objective.

“Forest Department’s ambitious eco-tourism initiative is also contributing significantly to improving the state’s economy,” he added.

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He also urged the department to work towards making Himachal Pradesh greener through plantation drives.

Khachi said the state government had set a target of increasing the state’s green cover to 32 per cent by 2030 and that forest personnel entrusted with protecting forests had an important role to play in achieving this goal.