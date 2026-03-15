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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 1,000 vehicles stranded near Atal Tunnel in Rohtang as snow disrupts traffic in Manali

1,000 vehicles stranded near Atal Tunnel in Rohtang as snow disrupts traffic in Manali

A police team from Manali reaches the spot and begins the rescue operation, guiding the stranded vehicles towards Manali till the filing of the report

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 11:03 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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A security person clears traffic amid fresh snow at Atal Tunnel Rohtang near Manali, in Kullu on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
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Around 1,000 vehicles were stranded at the south portal of the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, on Sunday evening after the snow in the higher reaches of Manali disrupted traffic, officials said.

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A police team from Manali reached the spot and began the rescue operation, guiding the stranded vehicles towards Manali till the filing of the report.

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The police also requested the Border Roads Organisation and other rescue agencies to depute their teams so that the sliding of vehicles could be avoided by spraying mud on the road, they said.

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The police also appealed to the stranded people to be patient, as the rescue operation is on and they are safe.

Dark clouds covered the sky, significantly reducing visibility in some areas, with the upper hills of Manali, including the Atal Tunnel, seeing light snow.

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