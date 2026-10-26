10,000 set to take part in Khel Mahakumbh

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh today inaugurated the Khel Mahakumbh 2026 in Banuti under Shimla (Rural) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) and said that the event would provide opportunities for youth, women and the elderly to showcase their talents through various competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Khel Mahakumbh would last approximately 20 days and conclude on November 15 in Sunni. “This year, approximately 9,500 to 10,000 participants are expected to participate in various sports. In addition to kabaddi, volleyball, badminton, cricket and tug-of-war, activities such as modelling will also be held. Boxing is also being included for the first time, providing opportunities for school and college students to participate in introductory matches,” he said.

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He also instructed the organising committee, referees and umpires to conduct all matches in a fair and transparent manner. He stated that the objective of the Khel Mahakumbh is to provide equal opportunities to as many people as possible, beyond winning or losing. Any kind of favouritism or unfair treatment would not be tolerated. Players should participate in competitions with sportsmanship and discipline.

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Speaking about the developmental works being undertaken in the constituency, the minister said that developmental work worth Rs 600 crore has been carried out in the constituency in the past four years, while developmental work worth Rs 10,000 crore has been carried out in the state through the Public Works and Urban Development Departments. “Our goal is to make Shimla (Rural) a leading constituency in the state in all areas of development, social uplift and infrastructure,” he added.

Vikramaditya Singh further stated that there is a need to expand sports facilities and increase employment opportunities for youth. “Employment camps have been held at Banuti in the past, and efforts will continue to provide youth with employment opportunities in both the government and private sectors,” he said.