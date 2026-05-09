101 candidates allotted symbols for municipal polls in Kullu

As many as 101 candidates were left in the fray for the upcoming municipal elections in Kullu district after the completion of the nomination withdrawal process on Wednesday. District Election Officer (Municipal Corporation) and Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Anurag Chander Sharma provided the latest update on the candidates’’ status after the withdrawal process ended.

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According to the official data, 125 nomination papers were filed for the elections to the Kullu Municipal Council, Manali Municipal Council and Bhuntar, Banjar and Nirmand Nagar Panchayats. During the scrutiny of the papers, 10 nominations were rejected and later 14 candidates withdrew their papers, leaving 101 candidates in the fray.

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The ward-wise breakdown reveals that the Kullu Municipal Council will have the highest number of 34 candidates, followed by Nirmand Nagar Panchayat (20), Manali Municipal Council (16), Bhuntar Nagar Panchayat (16) and Banjar Nagar Panchayat (15).

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In the Kullu Municipal Council comprising 11 wards, the returning officer allotted election symbols to all 34 candidates after the withdrawal process concluded. The symbols included a lock and a key, chair, sewing machine and an aircraft. Several wards featured multiple candidates competing on different symbols.

Similarly, in Bhuntar Nagar Panchayat, 16 candidates are fighting the elections in seven wards after one nominee withdrew his papers.

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In the Manali Municipal Council, 16 candidates are left in the fray after four candidates withdrew their nominations and the papers of one was rejected earlier. Six wards will witness direct one-on-one contests while Ward No. 6 is set for a multi-cornered battle between Chandra Bodh, Geeta Devi, Bindra Devi and Smriti while Pooja Sharma withdrew her candidature.

Manali SDM Gunjeet Singh Cheema said that four candidates withdrew their nominations. The elections in all five civic bodies are expected to be tough.