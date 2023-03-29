Rs 102 cr approved for 25 rural road projects

Shimla, March 28
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved a sum of Rs 102.73 crore for 25 rural road projects in Himachal Pradesh.
7 for Kangra dist
Seven road projects have been approved for Kangra district, five for Mandi, four for Shimla, two each for Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur and Sirmaur and one for Una.
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said this here today. He added that the approval was granted for the construction of roads under the Rural Integrated Development Projects (RIDP) at a meeting held in Delhi yesterday.
The Minister said the government would ensure that road connectivity was provided to every nook and corner of the state as it was a prerequisite for economic prosperity. He said, “Work will be started on all these road projects after the completion of formalities within the next 30 days.”
Vikramaditya said another objective of the PWD would be to ensure completion of roads, bridges and other projects within the stipulated time. It would not only help in providing services to the public in a timely manner, but would also avoid cost escalation, he added.
