107 e-charging stations to be set up: CM Sukhu

Shimla, November 14

The state government proposes to construct 107 e-charging stations in the state, out of which 53 e-charging stations will be constructed at various petrol pumps and 54 through the Transport Department.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a meeting held here last evening, sought a status report from the Transport Department within 10 days regarding setting up e-charging stations in the state. He directed the department to submit a detailed report in this regard.

While reviewing the project of establishing proposed green corridors in the state, the Chief Minister said approval had been granted for the setting up of Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur Terrace, Paonta-Nahan-Solan-Shimla, Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla-Rampur-Losar, Mandi-Jogindernagar-Palampur-Dharamsala-Kangra-Pathankot and the Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Manali-Keylang-ZingZingbar green corridors.

“The diesel buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) would be replaced with e-buses in a phased manner and tender process would be initiated for the purchase of 300 new e-buses soon,” he said. The state government was making efforts to revive HRTC from losses, he added.

Sukhu said the state government was giving priority to the operation of e-vehicles for environmental conservation and e-taxis would be hired in government departments.

He said to provide self-employment opportunities to the unemployed youth, e-taxis would be hired from them, which would be deployed in government departments. A website was also being developed for registration of e-taxi, which would be launched soon, he added.

Sukhu said the government was soon going to launch the first phase of a start-up scheme worth Rs 680 crore to provide self-employment to the youth and added that the Labour Department was now also registering the employers so that they could get trained youth as per their requirements.

