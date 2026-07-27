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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 108 roads remain closed in Himachal as heavy rain alert continues till August 2

108 roads remain closed in Himachal as heavy rain alert continues till August 2

Orange alert for Bilaspur, Sirmaur; NH-5 reopened after landslide

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:01 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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A landslide triggered by heavy rain damages the newly constructed Majhaith Ward link road in Shimla on Monday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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As many as 108 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh after being damaged by torrential rain.

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According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), of the blocked roads, 39 are in Mandi, 33 in Kullu, 11 in Shimla, nine in Sirmaur, seven in Chamba, five in Kangra and one in Una district.

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Besides, nine distribution transformers and 38 water supply schemes remain disrupted across the state. Of the affected transformers, four are in Shimla, three in Kangra and two in Chamba. Among the disrupted water supply schemes, 22 are in Shimla, seven in Hamirpur, four in Bilaspur, three in Chamba and one each in Kangra and Mandi districts.

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Meanwhile, heavy rain is very likely to continue across the state till August 2, prompting the Meteorological Centre to issue orange and yellow alerts.

For July 28, an orange alert has been issued for Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts, with very heavy to heavy rain expected at isolated places. A yellow alert has also been issued for Shimla, Solan and Mandi districts, where heavy to moderate rain is likely at isolated locations. Light rain is expected in the remaining parts of the state.

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While minimum temperatures are expected to remain near normal in most parts of the state till August 2, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C during the same period.

Light to moderate rain continued in many parts of the state over the past 24 hours. National Highway-5 was blocked for a few hours on Monday morning following a landslide but was later reopened after the debris was cleared by the administration.

Kandaghat in Solan district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 110 mm, followed by Nalagarh with 50 mm. Shimla received 16.8 mm of rain, Kufri 13.5 mm and Solan 4 mm.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.6°C in Shimla, 29.1°C in Dharamshala, 27.2°C in Manali, 30.2°C in Solan, 31.6°C in Kangra, 33°C in Mandi, 32.1°C in Sundernagar, 34°C in Bilaspur, 31.4°C in Hamirpur, 19.7°C in Kufri, 27°C in Keylong, 24.5°C in Kalpa, 26.2°C in Kasauli, 27.3°C in Nahan and 31°C in Chamba.

The state’s highest maximum temperature of 34°C was recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 12.8°C in Kukumseri, Lahaul and Spiti district.

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