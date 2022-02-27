109 new Covid cases, one death in Himachal

Shimla, February 26

As many as 109 Covid cases were reported in the state today. Besides, one person died of the virus in Kinnaur.

The highest number of 42 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 16 in Shimla, 14 in Hamirpur, 13 in Chamba, eight each in Mandi and Sirmaur, four in Bilaspur, two in Kinnaur, and one each in Kullu and Sirmaur.