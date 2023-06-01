109-tonne trash removed from 500 hotspots in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 31

Under an awareness-cum-sanitation drive, 109 tonnes of waste have been removed and disposed of from over 500 identified garbage hotspots across the state.

The awareness drive on cleanliness was started under the guidance of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Judge at High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Executive Chairperson, HP State Legal Services Authority, on May 18.

Garbage has been removed from river banks, khuds, nullahs, forest areas, chocked culverts, streets, parks, roadsides as well as tourist places. The drive was carried out in 61 urban civic bodies by associating more than 1,500 functionaries and 3,150 sanitation workers.

Apart from the sanitation workers and functionaries of municipalities, local bodies and nagar parishads, functionaries of the State Pollution Control Board, Forest Department, NGOs, self-help groups, volunteers and other stakeholders were involved in the campaign.