Rs 10cr road-tarring project gets nod at first Shimla MC meeting

Shimla, May 30

The proposal for tarring of roads worth Rs 10 crore has been passed during the first House meeting of Shimla MC. Resolution on levying of tax on Central Government buildings has also been passed. The work on tarring of roads is already underway and with extra allocation for the same, it will continue unhindered.

The MC House also gave approval for payment of outstanding arrears, pending salaries and DA instalments of employees.

No dearth of funds The House has been assured that there will be no dearth of funds for developmental works in the city from the state government’s end. The issue of shortage of staff will also be resolved soon. Anirudh Singh and Harish Janartha, mlas, shimla parliamentary constituency

On increasing property tax and other forms of taxes, Harish Janartha, Shimla MLA, Urban, said the Shimla MC must collect all its pending taxes and dues from people before putting more burden on them. He suggested that the matter of hiking property tax among other taxes can be taken up during the next meeting.

Mayor Surendar Chauhan and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh laid emphasis that ward councillors must come up with work-specific budgetary estimates so that it is easier to allocate funds for developmental works in a streamlined manner.

“Apart from ensuring basic amenities in their respective wards, the councillors must also come up with at least one proposal which is unique. Then, we can bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister for budgetary allocations,” the Mayor said.

One of the councillors raised the demand for a permanent place to conduct the House meeting.

Prior to the meeting, all five nominated councillors were administered oath. The decision to install a statue of Congress stalwart late Virbhadra Singh was also taken. The Mayor said the statue would not be installed with the corporation fund, but with the donation/contribution of the people.