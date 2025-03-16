DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 10L disbursed among govt welfare scheme beneficiaries

Rs 10L disbursed among govt welfare scheme beneficiaries

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today distributed cheques amounting to Rs 10 lakh to about 60 beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes in the Haroli Assembly Segment. On this occasion, he reiterated the state government’s commitment to uplift the poor,...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today distributed cheques amounting to Rs 10 lakh to about 60 beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes in the Haroli Assembly Segment. On this occasion, he reiterated the state government’s commitment to uplift the poor, needy and deprived sections.

Agnihotri said the Congress government is working towards the delivery of social justice at the doorstep of the needy and inclusive development of all sections of society. He said welfare of the poor is the top priority of the state government.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper