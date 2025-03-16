Rs 10L disbursed among govt welfare scheme beneficiaries

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today distributed cheques amounting to Rs 10 lakh to about 60 beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes in the Haroli Assembly Segment. On this occasion, he reiterated the state government’s commitment to uplift the poor, needy and deprived sections.

Agnihotri said the Congress government is working towards the delivery of social justice at the doorstep of the needy and inclusive development of all sections of society. He said welfare of the poor is the top priority of the state government.