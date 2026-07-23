Rs 11.56-crore sports campaign to power anti-drug drive in Himachal

Advertisement

Chairing a meeting on the campaign, the CM said the initiative seeks to channelise the energy of young people towards constructive activities while building a mass movement against the menace of ‘chitta’ (heroin).

Advertisement

He said sports could serve as a powerful tool for social transformation by promoting discipline, teamwork, confidence and healthy competition among the youth. The campaign, he added, would encourage participation in sports at the grassroots level and provide a positive alternative to substance abuse.

Advertisement

Sukhu announced that sports competitions would be organised at the sub-divisional, district and state levels for which a technical committee would be constituted. The state government has earmarked Rs 11.56 crore for organising the competitions.

The CM stressed the need to intensify awareness campaigns across all 3,758 gram panchayats, with special focus on the 235 panchayats identified as highly affected by drug abuse.

Advertisement

He said sports events, awareness programmes, community outreach activities and youth engagement initiatives would be organised to educate people about the harmful effects of drugs and encourage healthy lifestyles.

Sukhu said the vision of a ‘Nasha-Mukt Himachal’ could be achieved only through the collective efforts of government departments, educational institutions, sports organisations, local bodies, Panchayati Raj institutions and civil society.