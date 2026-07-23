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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 11.56-crore sports campaign to power anti-drug drive in Himachal

Rs 11.56-crore sports campaign to power anti-drug drive in Himachal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday reviewed the implementation strategy for the ‘Khelo Himachal-Chitta Mukt Abhiyan’, a flagship initiative aimed at combating drug abuse through sports and youth engagement across the state.
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Chairing a meeting on the campaign, the CM said the initiative seeks to channelise the energy of young people towards constructive activities while building a mass movement against the menace of ‘chitta’ (heroin).

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He said sports could serve as a powerful tool for social transformation by promoting discipline, teamwork, confidence and healthy competition among the youth. The campaign, he added, would encourage participation in sports at the grassroots level and provide a positive alternative to substance abuse.

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Sukhu announced that sports competitions would be organised at the sub-divisional, district and state levels for which a technical committee would be constituted. The state government has earmarked Rs 11.56 crore for organising the competitions.

The CM stressed the need to intensify awareness campaigns across all 3,758 gram panchayats, with special focus on the 235 panchayats identified as highly affected by drug abuse.

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He said sports events, awareness programmes, community outreach activities and youth engagement initiatives would be organised to educate people about the harmful effects of drugs and encourage healthy lifestyles.

Sukhu said the vision of a ‘Nasha-Mukt Himachal’ could be achieved only through the collective efforts of government departments, educational institutions, sports organisations, local bodies, Panchayati Raj institutions and civil society.

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