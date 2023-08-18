11 Arki families rendered homeless

Solan: Eleven families of Ghat Dochi village in the Arki Assembly constituency were rendered homeless after their houses were damaged due to heavy rain recently. Their houses developed cracks after land in the village sank. The hapless residents vacated their houses, which had been declared unsafe. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy visited various rain-hit areas in his Arki constituency and assured the affected families of providing land for their resettlement. He said that geologists would examine the affected areas to know the reasons for the calamity. He announced Rs 1 lakh for each affected family.

