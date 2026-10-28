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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 11 arrested in Nahan clash; accused to be produced in court

11 arrested in Nahan clash; accused to be produced in court

Police probe continues to identify others involved in October 23 stone-pelting incident

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 01:06 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A clash was reported in Nahan on Friday. Tribune photo
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The Sirmaur police have arrested 11 persons in connection with the stone-pelting and violent clash between members of the Valmiki and Sikh communities at Valmiki Chowk in Nahan on October 23. The accused were arrested on Tuesday  and will be produced before a court today. The incident had left police personnel and members of both communities injured, besides causing damage to public and private property.

Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, the Nahan police intensified the investigation to identify those involved in the violence. According to the police, five of the arrested persons belong to the Valmiki locality, while six are residents of Govindgarh locality in Nahan. Those arrested from the Valmiki locality have been identified as Vasu (37), Shivraj (29), Vidya Sagar alias Rahul (31), Aryan (19) and Aryaveer alias Adi (19). Those from Govindgarh include Prakash Singh alias Badal (24), Kulwinder Singh alias Khoju (24), Sukhwinder Singh alias Gappu (21), Gurjeet Singh alias Gujju (27), Tejpal Singh alias Teju (19) and Sohan Singh (21).

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Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Nishchint Singh Negi said, “The investigation is underway to identify all those involved in the incident, and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the evidence collected.” The police said the role of other persons allegedly involved in the incident was also being investigated. Further legal action will be taken in accordance with the evidence and facts emerging during the probe.

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The arrests come amid heightened security in Nahan following the clash and apprehensions of fresh tension around Valmiki Chowk. The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in specified areas of the town till October 29 to prevent any further escalation. The Sirmaur police have appealed to residents to maintain peace, communal harmony and mutual brotherhood.

They have also urged people not to believe rumours or circulate unverified or provocative content on social media and to cooperate with the police and administration in maintaining law and order.

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