11 Himachal ice-skaters in Indian team for Asian tournament to held in Dehradun

As many as 11 children from Himachal have been selected for the Open Asian Ice-skating Championship. Children from over 10 countries, including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Korea, will participate in the event to be held in Dehradun from August 17 to 20.

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Of the total 11 participants from the state, seven have trained at the ice-skating rink at Cheog village, about 25 km from Shimla. Incidentally, villagers had themselves constructed this rink two years ago. “It’s a matter of pride for all of us to see so many children from our area selected to play for India in such a short span of time,” said Sohan Thakur, a resident of Cheog village.

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Pradeep Kanwar, vice-president of the Himachal Ice-skating Association, said that the achievement was special considering there was a huge shortage of sports infrastructure in the region. “Unlike the participants from other countries, we do not have all-weather skating rinks where children can practice round the year. We have natural ice-skating rinks, where the training window is for just a few weeks,” said Kanwar. He added that despite this big handicap, the skaters had improved a lot over the past one year.

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Kanwar said that ice-skating would grow further in the region if the government offered some support. “It’s an expensive game and parents are bearing the entire cost. If the government offers some assistance, it has the potential to become a big sport, especially in Shimla,” he added.