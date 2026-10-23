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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 11-hour power outage in Palampur disrupts medical, revenue services

11-hour power outage in Palampur disrupts medical, revenue services

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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CT and MRI scans interrupted, surgeries cancelled ands ale deed registration work halted in Palampur.
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An around 11-hour power outage in the satellite areas of Palampur on Thursday disrupted normal life, affecting healthcare services, revenue-related work, banking operations and telecommunication services. Ghuggar, Sughar, Bundla, Choki Khalet, Maranda, Thakurdwara and Aima were among the worst-affected areas.

The prolonged power outage caused considerable inconvenience to residents and several surgeries were reportedly cancelled at government and private hospitals. Diagnostic services, including ultrasound examinations, CT and MRI scans, were also disrupted, forcing patients to return without undergoing scheduled investigations.

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The power failure also brought the registration of sale deeds at six tehsil offices in adjoining areas to a halt. Several banks experienced connectivity problems, while telecommunications services were affected as backup power systems failed to sustain operations during the extended outage.

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Ankush Sharma, Executive Engineer, HPSEB, said that a short circuit triggered a fire at the Maranda substation, damaging several costly equipment and forcing the suspension of power supply. He added that a complete shutdown had been imposed to facilitate repairs and the installation of replacement equipment. He regretted inconvenience caused to consumers, describing the situation as unavoidable.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of the electricity distribution network in Palampur’s rapidly expanding satellite areas. A large number of villages and residential localities depend on the Maranda substation, which is already operating under a heavy load.

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Built around four decades ago, the substation is struggling to cope with the rising demand for electricity. The latest disruption has renewed concerns over the need to upgrade ageing infrastructure and ensure reliable power supply, particularly to hospitals and other essential services.

Sharma said that a new power substation was under construction near the ITI in Palampur and was expected to be commissioned within the next six months. The facility would provide considerable relief to consumers in Palampur and adjoining areas, he added.

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