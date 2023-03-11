11 Kandwal units for Rs 12.76 cr

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 10

The open tender-cum-auction of 11 units of the Kandwal interstate barrier conducted by the Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise Department, today fetched Rs 12.76 crore for the state exchequer for 2023-24.

The auction has fetched 30.33% more than last year. Five bidders took part in the auction. The department had fixed Rs 10.77 crore as the reserve price for these units.

Last year, the department had allowed the renewal after a 10% hike in the reserve price in the state. But in Nurpur, the contractor had declined the renewal of his tender for the Kandwal units and it was auctioned for Rs 9.79 crore.

Tikam Thakur, DC, State Taxes and Excise Department, Nurpur, said the Kandwal toll units fetched Rs 2.97 crore more than last year. He said the department had also revised the toll tax tariff from the coming financial year. “Now, the toll for small goods vehicles has been increased from Rs 90 to Rs 100, passenger vehicles with a seating capacity of above 12 persons will have to pay Rs 140 instead of Rs 120. Other light vehicles with a seating capacity of five persons will pay Rs 50 instead of Rs 40. This toll will only be collected from vehicles registered with other states.”